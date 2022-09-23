Jamie Carragher makes Man City claim in response to Liverpool’s start to the season

Jamie Carragher has admitted that he ‘hopes’ Liverpool can ‘bridge the gap’ on Manchester City despite the Reds’ slow start to the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won two of their opening six Premier League games and although they have a game in hand on City, the Anfield outfit are already eight points behind the Sky Blues.

Liverpool came agonisingly close to completing a historic quadruple last term but were pipped to the title by a single point by Pep Guardiola’s side and then suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Former Reds defender Carragher is remaining upbeat about the prospect of Klopp’s side once again competing with City at the top of the table this term.

“It’s only six weeks ago since the season started and last season they were two games away from doing something that’s never been done in the history of our country,” the ex-Red told Sky Sports (via the Liverpool Echo). “They were so close to winning four trophies.

“There’s been a slight change in terms of new players coming in and a few players moving on, but that’s natural at a club the size of Liverpool’s when they’ve had so much success over the past five years.

“There’s a little bit of a gap between themselves and Manchester City, but they bridged that gap last season and, certainly from my point of view, I hope they can do it again.”

Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay all arrived at the club earlier this summer while Arthur Melo was signed on loan from Juventus on deadline day.

Despite netting twice and registering an assist in his first two competitive games for the club, our new Uruguayan forward is yet to fully settle on Merseyside and it’s imperative that he’s afforded time before we can expect to see him at his best.

Meanwhile, City’s new star signing, Erling Haaland, has hit the ground running in the Premier League since his summer switch from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian has 11 goals in seven league outings and the 22-year-old is a huge reason as to why the Citizens are just a single point behind league leaders Arsenal.

It’s still early days, however, and this season is going to be far from straightforward, especially when you consider that domestic football is set to be put on hold across the months of November and December whilst the Qatar World Cup takes place.

We need to focus on ourselves for now and ensure we pick up as many points as possible before we even begin to consider catching Guardiola’s side.

The likes of Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester United appear to be much stronger outfits this time around and there’s still a long way to go in the campaign.

