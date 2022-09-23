Liverpool coach amazed by ‘excellent’ Reds star who has been ‘first-class’ in training

Arthur Melo may be somewhat behind his Liverpool teammates as far as fitness is concerned but the Brazilian has been making clear strides in the international break in an attempt to close the gap.

Barry Lewtas shared what the former Barcelona star has been like training with the club’s up-and-coming stars as he looks to make a bid for some minutes on October 1.

“Arthur has been in over the international break to play games and build up his fitness,” the U21s head coach told the Echo.

“That’s off his own back, so that shows his level of professionalism. He has been great with the lads as well. He has been first-class.

“In training on Monday he was excellent, he really drove the lads and as a matchday minus one, it’s probably the best one we’ve had.

“He wants to get fit, he doesn’t need a week off, so it’s come from him. He doesn’t speak Scouse and I don’t speak Portuguese, but I think you can tell from the body language. In the meetings we went through some extra things and cleared a few things up. He has embraced it.”

With rumours of a potential exit in the January window firmly rubbished by sources close to the club, it’s clear that the 26-year-old will get a chance to shine for his new, temporary employers in the hopes of making his stay at Anfield permanent come the summer.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Liverpool keen on €30m midfielder but Real Madrid ‘planning’ offer for him confirms Konur & Liberman

Though presented with something of a tall order to break into a first-XI that will likely contain both Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson after the break, following the pair’s return from injury, we’ve no doubt Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff will be highly encouraged by such reports.

As arguably our second most technical operator in the middle of the park after the Spanish international and bearing in mind the latter’s injury record, it’s inevitable that opportunities on the pitch will open up for Arthur if he remains patient.

EOTK INSIDER: Liverpool look in a strong position to make January midfield signing, Bellingham update… and more