Liverpool open contract talks with midfielder who had been tipped for potential exit – Football Insider

News that Naby Keita could yet sign a new contract with Liverpool may come as a surprise after reports surfaced claiming the Guinean international was ‘unhappy’ with his lot at Anfield.

Commenting on the matter on Twitter, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg had claimed that talks about updated terms had come to a halt and a departure ‘is possible’ before the summer window closed.

Now, according to Football Insider, it seems that negotiations have opened up once again between club and player with the former ‘increasingly hopeful an agreement can be sealed’.

On his day, the No.8 is a superb option for Jurgen Klopp to have available within his arsenal of midfielders.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that we’d be highly unlikely to get a seriously interesting fee from a potential suitor were we to offload the former RB Leipzig star in January – the last opportunity to do so with his contract expiring next year.

We’d much rather keep Keita if the opportunity is there, of course, though it’s up to the Guinean and his entourage to work out how they’re feeling on the matter and the potential direction of his career.

A move away from Anfield will probably be his best bet for regular minutes, that is, if anyone is willing to take a gamble on his injury record.

