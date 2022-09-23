Liverpool keen on €30m midfielder but Real Madrid ‘planning’ offer for him confirms Konur & Liberman

Liverpool are said to have Joao Gomes in their sights ahead of the January transfer window, though, judging by a reliable source it seems unlikely a move will come from the Reds so early in the season.

According to tweets from both Ekrem Konur and ESPN’s Martin Liberman, it seems Jurgen Klopp’s men are, in fact, at risk of losing out on the 21-year-old to Real Madrid.

Tengo la información que está muy cerca del Real Madrid. La Casa Blanca pagaría 30 millones de euros por el. https://t.co/ekD7AwiLH6 — Martin Liberman (@libermanmartin) September 19, 2022

With the pair concurring that Los Blancos are ‘planning’ to launch a €30m bid Flamengo’s way, it remains to be seen whether the Merseysiders will be forced into making a decision as early as the winter window.

Even if our recruitment team agrees with the stance taken by Fabrizio Romano, it seems unlikely that we’d simply avoid standing in the way of Carlo Ancelotti’s men if they intend to swoop for Gomes’ signature in the near future.

Also in the market for Jude Bellingham next summer, we can ill afford to be usurped by the Champions League holders to potentially two further midfield targets.

Interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, failed as it was, ultimately proved our transfer ambition remains alive and well (if the £64m purchase of Darwin Nunez wasn’t demonstrative of that fact enough) and we’ll need to see that spirit maintained should Real Madrid make their intentions clear.

