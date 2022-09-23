(Video) Jamie O’Hara explains why Steven Gerrard is ‘the greatest midfielder the Premier League has ever seen’

Jamie O’Hara has rubbished Jason Cundy’s claim that Kevin De Bruyne is the Premier League’s greatest ever midfielder and instead insists that Steven Gerrard holds that title.

The talkSPORT pundit explained that the former Liverpool captain was ‘on another planet to any other player’ he faced during his career.

The current Aston Villa manager won every major trophy possible, except the Premier League, during his time at the Reds and he’s recognised by many as the club’s greatest every player.

We certainly agree that De Bruyne is a world class player and probably the best in the English top flight at the moment and it would’ve been thrilling to see the City star come up against our former No. 8.

Gerrard had the ability to single handedly turn games around and was a real ‘all-rounder’.

He could score all types of goals and no matter what position he played on the pitch, you always knew what you were going to get from the Academy graduate.

It’s certainly an intriguing debate as to who the greatest Premier League midfielder of all time is, but we’re happy to agree with O’Hara on this one!

Watch the 35-year-old speaking about the former England international below via @talkSPORT on Twitter:

⭐️ “Gerrard goes down as the greatest midfielder the PL has seen.” 🔥 “I have played against #MUFC’s Scholes and Lampard at #CFC but Gerrard was on another planet.” Jamie O’Hara insists #LFC legend Steven Gerrard’s the best midfielder that has ever played in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/1W6Rzdlq8t — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 23, 2022

