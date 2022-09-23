(Video) James Pearce highlights the Jude Bellingham trait Jurgen Klopp will absolutely ‘love’ at Liverpool

James Pearce has highlighted Jude Bellingham’s ‘versatility’ as something that makes him one of Jurgen Klopp’s ideal midfielders.

The Athletic journalist explained that the teenager is a ‘special package’ and explained why he may cost Liverpool somewhere in the region of £130m if they are to sign him from Borussia Dortmund next summer.

Bellingham, who came through the ranks at Birmingham City before heading to Germany, is a fully fledged England international and is a midfielder that Klopp is believed to admire.

Liverpool supporters were crying out for the club to sign a new midfielder earlier this summer but the Dortmund No. 22 made it clear that he was remaining with the Bundesliga outfit for the 2022/23 campaign.

That decision was an understandable one when you consider that the 19-year-old is one of the first names on Edin Terzic’s team sheet and he’s gaining vital experience in one of Europe’s biggest leagues – not to mention the Champions League.

Bellingham netted against Manchester City in Europe’s premier competition recently which was yet another display of his seemingly endless potential.

The thought of seeing the Englishman in the famous Red shirt next season is an exciting one but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

"We know that versatility is one of those qualities that Klopp absolutely loves in footballers, and Jude Bellingham certainly ticks that box…" 🗣 @JamesPearceLFC On Jude Bellingham

