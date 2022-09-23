Micah Richards has to ‘do a double-take’ when looking at Liverpool target – Klopp allegedly a ‘huge admirer’

Micah Richards still can’t believe how young Jude Bellingham is given the player continues to run the midfield ‘in games of the highest standards’.

It’s a fact that beggars belief no doubt for much of Europe’s top outfits and will certainly be one of many reasons as to why the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and many more pursue the Englishman relentlessly in the next summer window.

This comes courtesy of the Daily Mail (via a tweet from Dominic King), with German manager Jurgen Klopp said to be a big fan of the talented teenager.

“I still have to do a double-take when I look at his age. He is 19 and running midfields in games of the highest standards,” the former Manchester City man told the publication.

“There is no ‘could be’ about it — Jude Bellingham is already unbelievable and he is going to be at the heart of this England team for years to come, and I can’t wait to see his progress.

“I can understand why Liverpool were so heavily linked with him this summer and why Jurgen Klopp reportedly is a huge admirer — there will no doubt be huge interest in every transfer window from now on.”

International week special column from Micah Richards focussing on:

🦁 why the time is right for Jude Bellingham

🦁 frustration over James Maddison’s absence

— Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) September 21, 2022

As for who is set to come out on top in this spectacular transfer race for the ages remains to be seen.

Some speculation has already planted Los Blancos in the driver’s seat, though, from our point of view, it’s as of yet unclear.

There’s an obvious allure to the Spanish capital-based outfit as a regular winner of Champions Leagues of course, though it’s hard to imagine Bellingham getting as much game time right off the bat in Madrid compared to Merseyside.

With potentially three midfielders departing us next year due to expiring contracts and the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara being on the wrong side of 30, there’s a clear need for top talent to embed themselves right in the heart of the pitch for us for the next decade or so.

EOTK INSIDER: Liverpool look in a strong position to make January midfield signing, Bellingham update… and more