Robertson admits only one club can take him away from Liverpool

The idea of Andy Robertson leaving Liverpool Football Club at one stage is unthinkable, yet, an eventuality fans will eventually have to come to terms with once the fullback enters his 30s.

Ideally, many would be delighted to see the former Hull City star finish his career at Anfield – an prospect the defender himself finds appealing – though he has admitted that a move to Celtic could prove tempting if he were to leave Merseyside.

“Every time I watch Celtic, I consider it,” the Scotland international told BT Sport’s Currie Club podcast (via TEAMtalk).

“When you watch them and see a packed Celtic Park, as a fan you always have that dream.

“Ideally I want to finish my career here at Liverpool. If I can stay at the top of my game, at the top of the tree my whole career, that’s the route I want to go down.

“But also, when I look at Celtic and when I was growing up, I was thinking I wanted to give them my best years.

“When I was a Queen’s Park I had a dream of still playing with Celtic and always dreamed of giving my best years to Celtic.

“I don’t want to go as a 34 or 35-year-old old guy that my uncles start hating on me because I can’t move any more! Time will tell.”

With his contract not due to expire until 2026 (the same point at which Jurgen Klopp’s terms run out), it’s more than likely that the 28-year-old will see out his commitment to the club at the very least.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Steven Gerrard may have something to say after talkSPORT pundit’s ‘ridiculous’ claim – opinion

At the age of 32, we wouldn’t begrudge Robertson a return to his home country were it in Liverpool’s interest to allow him to leave and hand increased responsibility to an up-and-coming star.

Though, we’d like to think that he’d have potentially another year or more in the tank operating at the highest level to offer us beyond that point.

The left-back would be a hugely missed presence on the pitch and in the dressing room, so hopefully that possibility doesn’t become a reality any time soon.

EOTK INSIDER: Liverpool look in a strong position to make January midfield signing, Bellingham update… and more