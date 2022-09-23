(Video) Mo Salah puts defender on the deck and shows ice-cold composure inside the area to fire Egypt ahead against Niger

Mo Salah has been in action for Egypt tonight in an international friendly clash with Niger.

The Egyptian King got his customary goal for his country as they lead 1-0 early in the second half (at the time of writing).

READ MORE: (Video) Jamie O’Hara explains why Steven Gerrard is ‘the greatest midfielder the Premier League has ever seen’

Our No. 11 received the ball inside the area and controlled superbly with his right foot – sending the defender the wrong way.

He then fired past the ‘keeper with his stronger left foot to give the Pharaohs the advantage at the Borg El Arab Stadium.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

The former AS Roma man has had a somewhat slow start to the campaign for Liverpool but still has four goals and three assists to his name in nine competitive appearances for the club.

The Egyptian has made a great start to the current international break, let’s hope he can stay fit and return back to Merseyside ready to help fire us up the table.

You can catch Mo’s goal below via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter:

EOTK INSIDER: Liverpool look in a strong position to make January midfield signing, Bellingham update… and more