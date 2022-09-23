(Video) Mo Salah nets second of the game after firing home emphatically from 12-yards as Egypt defeat Niger 3-0

Mo Salah was at his sensational best for Egypt as the Pharaohs defeated Niger 3-0.

The Egyptian King stole the show as he so often does for both club and country and netted a brace for the AFCON runners-up.

His first goal was taken superbly as he controlled well in the area, sat the defender down as he tried to dispossess him, and then fired home emphatically with his left foot.

The Liverpool star’s second of the night and Egypt’s third came from the penalty spot and the former AS Roma man powered home despite the ‘keeper diving the right way.

He appears to play a lot more centrally for his country compared to the Merseysiders.

Jurgen Klopp has been questioned in recent weeks about why the attacker appears to be playing so wide for the Reds but the German tactician denied that he’s told Salah to alter his style of play.

Egypt host Liberia on Tuesday and it would be nice to see the 30-year-old get on the scoresheet once again before returning back to Merseyside.

We need him performing at the top of his game in the coming weeks to ensure we’re in a decent position before domestic football is disrupted by the Qatar World Cup across November and December.

Catch his second goal of the night below via @SalahCentral on Twitter:

Mohamed Salah converts his penalty to give him his 2nd goal of the night🤩

pic.twitter.com/fJjZVKa7qJ — Salah Central (@SalahCentral) September 23, 2022

