(Video) Darwin Nunez’s thunderous 30-yard strike forces stunning stop from Iran ‘keeper

Darwin Nunez was in action for Uruguay earlier today as the South American’s fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Iran.

The £64m man played the full 90 minutes for Diego Alonso’s side in Austria but despite failing to find the back of the net, the 23-year-old came very close to doing so with a thunderous strike from 30-yards out.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

The former SL Benfica forward forced a stunning save from Alireza Beiranvand in the Iran net in what was a stunning effort from the Liverpool man.

Following a poor clearance from an Iranian defender, the ball fell to Nunez who controlled well before striking the ball sweetly.

The effort was flying towards the top right corner of the net before the ‘keeper pulled off what may be one of the best saves of his career.

READ MORE: (Video) James Pearce highlights the Jude Bellingham trait Jurgen Klopp will absolutely ‘love’ at Liverpool

Nunez hit the ground running in a Red shirt earlier this season after scoring twice and registering an assist in his first two competitive outings for the Anfield outfit.

On his home debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side, however, the No. 27 was sent off for head butting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen and Liverpool supporters are yet to see much from him since.

We’re confident that it won’t be long before we see him performing at his best and finding the back of the net regularly.

Catch Nunez’s effort below via @BRGoals on Twitter:

EOTK INSIDER: Liverpool look in a strong position to make January midfield signing, Bellingham update… and more