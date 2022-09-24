Gary Lineker bemoans Liverpool star and ‘England’s most creative footballer’ absence

Gary Lineker was not happy to see England fall to a defeat at the hands of Italy, whilst ‘England’s most creative footballer’ (and current Liverpool player) was sat on the bench.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 61-year-old wrote: ‘A gentle reminder that England’s most creative footballer, @TrentAA sat on the bench getting splinters in his arse…’.

The talent possessed by Trent Alexander-Arnold is not doubted by the majority of the footballing world but the almost equal measures of disrespect he gets, is laughable.

Much is made of his supposedly poor defending but what our No.66 can add to any club far outweighs this and it’s all about finding a way to get him into your team and utilising his mercurial talents.

There aren’t many players, never mind right-backs, that can pick a pass, deliver a cross and be so heavily involved in attacks – as the Scouser in our team.

This Tweet by the Match of the Day host was highlighting how, in a poor game for his nation that showed little creative flair, the decision was made by Gareth Southgate to not even bring him onto the pitch.

When the West Derby-born defender is producing such mind-boggling passing and assist numbers for Jurgen Klopp’s side, he must start to think ‘what more can I do to get into my national team?’.

This will surely start to see the 23-year-old feel disillusioned with the current manager and his chances of featuring in the Qatar World Cup.

It’s plainly obvious for any real appreciators of football, like the former Leicester City striker, that our right-back needs to be put into any team he is eligible to play for – it’s just a matter of finding the position that works for him and the team.

You can view Lineker’s Tweet via @GaryLineker on Twitter:

A gentle reminder that England’s most creative midfielder, @Madders10 was not in the squad of 28. And England’s most creative footballer, @TrentAA sat on the bench getting splinters in his arse… — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 23, 2022

