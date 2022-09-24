Liverpool are ‘plotting to rival Chelsea’ and bid for 20-year-old midfielder next summer – report

Liverpool’s list of possible transfer targets last summer seemed to keep growing by the hour but one of the most heavily linked names, seems to be back on the agenda.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The Merseyside giants are plotting to rival Chelsea to land the Ecuador international, 20, ahead of next year.

‘Liverpool will continue to monitor Caicedo following his storming start to Premier League life’.

The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder had all of our supporters excited on transfer deadline day, as he began following a host of Anfield stars in the final hours of the window.

This combined with links about the Ecuadorian by his native press, to our club and it did seem as though we were in the driving seat for any possible deal.

There were even reports after the window closed that Jurgen Klopp had been promised that any interest from the Reds would be prioritised but not until after the World Cup.

With Graham Potter now taking over at Chelsea though, this could throw a spanner in the works and if the young star wants to reunite with his former boss – there may be little we can do.

It’s another player to add to the list of people that we are monitoring over the coming season but we may be forced to act quickly on Moises Caicedo – if a move is possible in January.

