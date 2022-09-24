Liverpool transfer target confirms ‘concrete interest’ in him this summer

Liverpool were linked with countless midfielders this summer and one of the rumoured targets has confirmed interest in him and spoke about his feelings on the possible move.

Speaking with TV 2 in Norway, Sander Berge said: “There was a lot of interest, concrete interest, you weighed things up a bit, it had to work out for both the club and me, and it didn’t happen.

“It’s always nice to sit in a position and know that there were clubs that were very interested. There is nothing negative about clubs of that size being mentioned, but you shouldn’t put too much into it.

“It can be flared up by very little, and it is not necessarily always right, even if there were big and interesting clubs that were in the picture. Not everything on the internet is true.”

The 24-year-old was obviously flattered to have had such interest in him and from clubs such as ourselves but it does look as though he is playing the rumours down a little here.

With such a public desire and then declaration from the club about us pursuing a new midfielder – there was always going to be a host of possible targets.

The Sheffield United man was certainly one of the most discussed names in the newspaper and online columns but as he said – ‘not everything on the internet is true’.

Whether the former Genk man will be back on our radar this summer is unknown but it certainly appears that he is at least a player that the club are aware of, as a possible new recruit.

With 11 appearances, three goals and three assists this season already – if the Norwegian international keeps this level of performance up, we may be silly to ignore him.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens but with all eyes on Jude Bellingham, it feels like any other possible signings are taking a back seat for now.

