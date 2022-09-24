(Video) Albert Riera scores amazing solo effort in Liverpool legends training

Ahead of the legends game at Anfield this weekend, a host of former Reds have return to train and one of those was Albert Riera.

The Spaniard is currently managing Slovenian club Olimpija Ljubljana but has had time to return to Merseyside.

It looks like the 40-year-old is still fit and raring to go too, following a clip that was shared of a brilliant solo effort in training.

Picking the ball up on the left-wing, he skipped past the sliding tackle of Luis Garcia, went around Martin Skrtel with a lovely step-over and fired into the bottom corner of the net.

Rolling back the years by the former Manchester City man and let’s hope we can see this replicated against the Manchester United legends.

You can watch Riera’s goal via @LFC on Twitter:

