(Video) Darwin Nunez’s Uruguay highlights as Iran record shock 1-0 victory

Darwin Nunez was handed the start for Uruguay, alongside Luis Suarez, and was on the end of a disappointing defeat to Iran.

The match ended 1-0 thanks to a Mehdi Taremi goal and it was far from the ideal result for the South American side.

All Liverpool fans would have only had eyes on our No.27 though and there has been a highlight reel made of his performance on the night.

Operating mainly from the left wing, the 23-year-old was causing a lot of problems for the Iranian defence.

Jurgen Klopp may have seen that this is now another position that we can deploy the former Benfica man from.

Watch out for two decent efforts on goal by our forward in the highlight reel too.

You can watch Nunez’s Uruguay highlights via 1947production on YouTube:

