(Video) “Gentleman!” – Dalglish makes Skrtel hair joke as pair reunite

Liverpool legends from every corner of the world are reuniting for a legends game this weekend and Sir Kenny Dalglish was on hand to greet all of the players.

The manager for the game against Manchester United at Anfield spoke with everyone who came to the AXA Training Centre and when he saw Martin Skrtel, the Scot couldn’t help but pass comment on his hair.

Famed for sporting a cleanly shaved head during his days as a Red, the 37-year-old now has a fine head of hair.

Our legendary manager said: “I like you hairstyle!” and the Slovakian replied with: “Gentleman!”.

It was a lovely interaction between the pair, who used to be player and manager for each other.

You can watch the video of Dalglish and Skrtel via @LFC on Twitter:

LFC Legends and Sir @kennethdalglish are back at the AXA Training Centre 👋 pic.twitter.com/W7yUfCmUy3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 23, 2022

