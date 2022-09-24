(Video) Mo Salah’s Egypt brace secures victory over Niger

Mo Salah is the undoubted poster boy of Egyptian football and his performances for his nation are always greatly anticipated by everyone who lives there.

The 30-year-old may not be taking his country to the World Cup in Qatar this winter but he is still heralded as a hero.

He did his amazing reputation no harm, by scoring twice against Niger and both goals were certainly worth watching.

The first was a well-taken solo effort by the Egyptian King and he secured a brace with a penalty.

It’s always good to see our players getting goals during the international break and these two will certainly help our No.11.

You can watch Salah’s goals for Egypt via @KoraPlusEG on Twitter:

أهداف مباراة مصر 3-0 النيجر | مباراة ودية ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/adVBAA1gOw — Kora Plus (@KoraPlusEG) September 24, 2022

