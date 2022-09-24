(Video) Roy Keane given an expectedly hostile Anfield welcome in Legends game

Liverpool and Manchester United Legends faced each other at Anfield and there were several of the players from up the M62 who received a welcome you would expect – especially Roy Keane.

The former Old Trafford captain was brought onto the pitch as a second-half substitution and his reception was suitably hostile.

It’s all rather tongue-in-cheek of course, as everyone realises that all the players are there to raise money for charity.

Two rival clubs coming together for a good cause shows that there can be unity in the most bitter of rivalries.

Fair play to the Irishman for turning up and he looked to take it rather well.

You can watch the video of Kean at Anfield via @TheRedmenTV on Twitter:

