(Video) Virgil van Dijk denies Lewandowski with miraculous sliding tackle for Holland

Virgil van Dijk was posed with the task of keeping Robert Lewandowski quiet, during his latest international fixture for Holland and he delivered.

The captain of both nations faced each other in a Nations League clash and one moment from the game will catch the eye of Liverpool supporters.

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez’s Uruguay highlights as Iran record shock 1-0 victory

With the ball crossed by Arkadiusz Milik towards the former Bayern Munich striker, our No.4 seemed to come out of nowhere.

The 31-year-old managed to slide in front of the Barcelona man and clear the ball over his bar.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Many have accused our centre-half of having a poor start to the season but this shows that he’s more than able to perform at the very highest level.

You can watch the video of van Dijk and Lewandowski via @lfcMuh on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?