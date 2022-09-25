(Video) Clueless Agbonlahor slams Nunez with most ridiculous claim yet about LFC star – opinion

Gabriel Agbonlahor is no stranger to making comments that utterly baffle Liverpool fans and his latest claim on £64m signing Darwin Nunez will hardly rectify that reputation.

The former Aston Villa star took an opportunity to jump on the anti-Nunez bandwagon with both hands, describing the Uruguayan international as the worst signing of the summer window.

It’s fair to say that our potentially record-breaking signing hasn’t had a perfect start at Anfield, mainly due to his three-game suspension, though a tally of three goal contributions in six games (equating to a goal or assist every 86.33 minutes based on a total number of 259 minutes played) is FAR from being horrific.

Bearing in mind he’s had to adjust to a new side within a front-three that’s adapting to having a proper No.9 leading the line, it’s hugely unfair and objectively incorrect to label the 23-year-old the worst signing of the summer.

🥾 "Nunez looks like he has two pairs of @Timberland's on!" 🤌 @ga11agbon reveals his stars and flops in his early PL report 👇 Watch the full video now on the app!https://t.co/J032yLIaEY #PremierLeague #MCFC #Arsenal #LFC pic.twitter.com/xwfUYlw9Kr — talkSPORT EDGE (@talkSPORTEDGE) September 25, 2022