‘That’s why we love it’ – Xabi Alonso labels Anfield as ‘different’ and explains how the famous stadium ‘awakens’ him

Xabi Alonso featured for Liverpool Legends against Manchester United at Anfield yesterday and the Spaniard has spoke about how it felt to be back at ‘the best stadium in the world’.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder called L4 home between 2004 and 2009 and he was adored by those of the Red persuasion.

He was back bossing the midfield against the Red Devils yesterday as his side, managed by Sir Kenny Dalglish, defeated the visitors 2-1 thanks to goals from Mark Gonzales and Florent Sinama Pongolle and spoke about his pride at taking to the pitch at Anfield once again.

“I loved it,” Alonso told Liverpoolfc.com post-match. “I loved it after some time without playing these kind of games.

“You still know that you feel it, you have it inside and whenever you have the chance it awakens [you].

“I really loved it and a great cause, great atmosphere, best stadium in the world. Great day.

“[Anfield is] different. You have pretty stadiums all over the world, great atmospheres, Champions League nights – but this is Anfield.

“The soul, the stands, the lights, it’s different and it’s pure football. That’s why we love it as a player, as a fan, as anyone that comes.”

Our former No. 14 completed the full 90 minutes and displayed his impressive range of passing and took control of the game at times.

The World Cup winner explained that he’d love to return and play for the Legends side again in the future.

He continued: “That doesn’t change – many things change, the legs change, the strength changes. But once you have that understanding after playing so many years, it is still there.

“As long as I can enjoy and I can play here, I will love to come back.”

The former Real Sociedad B manager also discussed Jurgen Klopp’s side’s start to the season and remained upbeat about how the current campaign will pan out for the Reds.

“Liverpool’s game is about the quality they have – tactical as well as energy,” he finished. “Last year was very demanding and always to keep on top, it’s not easy.

“It’s a great challenge every season but I’m sure that the team is up for it – the players, the staff, the great manager we have. There are still lots of things to happen but they will be there for sure.”

