Fowler says sensational Liverpool transfer target is exactly ‘the kind of player Klopp needs’

Robbie Fowler has claimed the signing of Jude Bellingham would ‘refresh’ Liverpool and help ‘lift’ the Reds in a similar fashion to how Virgil van Dijk did when he joined the club in 2018.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are believed to be one of the leading clubs interested in the 19-year-old’s signature but any potential deal for the England international would not come cheaply.

Reports are suggesting that Borussia Dortmund are holding out for a fee in the region of £130m which may give other clubs across Europe with bigger financial backings the advantage over Liverpool.

“There is a lot of excitement amongst Liverpool fans that Bellingham is destined for Anfield,” Fowler wrote in his column for the Mirror (via The Boot Room).

“Bellingham is the kind of player Klopp needs.

“Every team needs to be refreshed now and then – and I think the arrival of Bellingham next summer would lift Liverpool in the same way that signing (Virgil) Van Dijk once did.

“According to the noises coming out of Borussia Dortmund, it will take an offer in excess of £130million to tempt them to cash in.

“Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain have that kind of financial might.

“But anyone else? I’m not so sure.”

Most major clubs in Europe are going to be interested in Bellingham at the end of the season.

He is one of the hottest prospects in world football at the moment and if he continues to perform superbly for both club and country, that interest will only intensify.

His value is obviously a bit of a concern when you consider that FSG have adopted a ‘sell before we buy’ policy since their arrival, but when you take into account the fact that Bellingham is just 19 years of age, is already a full-fledged England international who has Champions League experience and is already demonstrating his ability to control games on the biggest of stages, splashing the cash for his signature appears to make sense.

Liverpool have had a far from convincing start to their campaign after winning just two of their opening six Premier League games which supports many Reds’ supporters claims that the club need a new midfielder.

In their final game before the current international break, the Reds did return to winning ways against Ajax in the Champions League but after coming so close to completing an historic quadruple last term, it’s clear that something is not quick clicking amongst Klopp’s side at the moment.

Fowler insists that ‘a complete rebuild’ is not necessary, instead suggesting that the signing of Bellingham could be the difference for the Anfield outfit.

“Liverpool have had an uninspired start to the season,” the 47-year-old added. “But it was only four months ago that Klopp’s side took themselves to within two games of immortality.

“Let’s not forget how close Liverpool were to winning the Champions League and Premier League to the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last May.

“The suggestion that their squad requires a complete rebuild is nonsense.”

It’s clear that Fowler still believes there is enough quality in our squad at the moment to still be competitive, but one or two fresh faces certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

We may have to be patient and see what happens on the Bellingham front come the end of the season, but after being linked with the teenager for what feels like an eternity, it would be a bitter blow if he was to leave Dortmund for any other club other than us.

