(Video) Henderson & Alexander-Arnold spotted in conversation with Jude Bellingham during England training amid Liverpool links

Where Jude Bellingham may or may not move to come the 2023 summer window will be a source of great interest to clubs, commentators and fans across the globe for much of the season.

Liverpool are thought to be a serious contender for the teenager’s signature and will no doubt be hoping that fellow England internationals Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson – both of whom were spotted in conversation with the youngster during training with the Three Lions – could prove pivotal in helping him decide on a potential destination.

We shouldn’t rush to the conclusion that Borussia Dortmund will automatically lose out on their prodigy, of course, though the reality is that interest from ourselves and fellow European royalty of the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will be difficult to ignore for the Englishman.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LivEchoLFC:

🕵️‍♂️ Agent Trent & Agent Jordan 👀 pic.twitter.com/FlGzVpbauW — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) September 25, 2022