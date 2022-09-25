Glen Johnson makes ‘impossible’ claim regarding Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as he urges Reds to complete ‘tough’ midfield signing

Glen Johnson has claimed that Liverpool’s form in recent seasons has been so good that ‘it’s impossible to maintain’ with the Reds experiencing a far from convincing start to the new campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won just two of their opening six Premier League games and were defeated 4-1 by Napoli in their opening Champions League clash of the season.

The former Liverpool defender is confident that the Anfield outfit can turn things around, however, and highlighted the Reds’ injury issues as one of the main reasons behind their struggles.

“I think it’s more of the fact that they set the bar so high that it’s impossible to maintain,” Johnson told Express Sport.

“And with other clubs improving around you, it can quickly look like you’re having a very slow season. I just think a lot of clubs have improved. Liverpool’s squad is quite light, so when they do get two or three injuries they really do struggle with it.

“I think they need to get a few more bodies in, but you don’t get a bad manager or a bad team overnight. I don’t think they’re going to have problems going forward.”

The likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones are all sidelined at the moment while Thiago Alcantara has only recently returned to action.

Klopp’s midfield options have been depleted to say the least and many Liverpool supporters claim that area of the pitch requires a revamp in order for the club to continue tasting success.

Jude Bellingham is believed to be the club’s main transfer target at the end of the season but with the 19-year-old England international showing so much potential, Johnson has warned the Merseysiders that they will face serious competition for the former Birmingham City star’s signature.

“He’s been the man everyone’s been talking about, but as Liverpool will know, every club will want him,” added Johnson.

“Where he ends up we don’t know, but he’s certainly got to be high on the priority list. He could settle into that midfield perfectly. He would be their No 1 target but it will be tough to get it done.”

Reports are suggesting that Bellingham could set any interested parties back somewhere in the region of £130m, but when you consider his immense ability and the fact that he’s got so much time on his side, forking out that much money does appear to make sense.

He’s already a fully fledged England international and a player that has bags of Champions League experience despite his tender age.

He netted against Manchester City in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 defeat at the Etihad recently and he will be aware that clubs will be sniffing around him in the coming months.

We’re certainly hopeful of landing a deal for the teenager, but for now we need to focus on ensuring we reduce the nine point gap on league leaders Arsenal and remain as competitive as possible on all fronts once again this term.

