(Photo) Diogo Jota drops huge announcement on Instagram in adorable family snap

Diogo Jota confirmed that a second child is on the way in his latest Instagram upload featuring his son and partner, Rute Cardoso.

The Portuguese international heralded a potential return to form after playing a part in Portugal’s four-goal thrashing of the Czech Republic in the international break.

More good news followed after the former Wolves man shared a snap of him gently touching his fiance’s stomach.

We at the Empire of the Kop would like to extend our congratulations to Jota and his family.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Diogo Jota’s Instagram page: