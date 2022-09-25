(Video) Diogo Jota nets first goal of the season as Portugal defeat Czech Republic 4-0

Diogo Jota netted for the first time since May as Portugal defeated the Czech Republic 4-0 in Prague on Saturday night.

The Liverpool star has missed the majority of the campaign with a hamstring injury but after returning to the starting XI and registering an assist against Ajax in the Champions League earlier this month, the 25-year-old was back on the scoresheet for his country in yesterday’s Nations League clash.

He started the game as a substitute but entered the fray with half an hour remaining and was keen to make his mark.

Many have claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s side have missed the instinctive movement and finishing of the former Wolves man this season and he showed them exact qualities to finish the scoring against the Czechs.

As a corner kick was floated into the area and most others stood static in the box, our No. 20 was on the move and latched onto the end of Cristiano Ronaldo’s flick on to head home from close range.

The forward is well known for being in the right place at the right time and that was certainly the case on this occasion.

With new striker Darwin Nunez currently struggling to reach the levels may had expected from him since his big money move from Benfica earlier this summer, Jota could once again prove to be a very handy weapon for Klopp this season.

Check out his goal below via @Jiefm14 on Twitter:

