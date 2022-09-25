‘I’m told’ – Journalist reveals worrying Bellingham development that would ruin Liverpool’s transfer plans

Graeme Bailey has claimed that Jude Bellingham’s entourage is considering the prospect of remaining at Borussia Dortmund for a further year.

The England international is the subject of intense interest from Europe’s top clubs, among which it’s known that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are admirers, with a potential summer exit in 2023 touted.

“He might stay at Dortmund for another year, don’t rule it out, we have the build-up to Euro 2024 that will be played in Germany, so that could be a factor,” the 90Min journalist told the Talking Transfers Podcast (via HITC).

“If we look at the talent who’ve left Dortmund, Dembele, Sancho and Haaland. Dembele and Sancho struggled to adapt and the player who stayed for an extra year, Haaland, he adapted quickly.

“Bellingham’s camp, I’m told are looking at that as well, I’m not saying it’s likely, but I wouldn’t rule it out.”

With a fee potentially rising to (and beyond, dependent on the kind of World Cup campaign the 19-year-old has for England) £131.6m, it’s possible some may prefer to see the midfielder spend another year in Germany and gamble on the asking price plummeting in 2024.

It’s a roll of the dice most will no doubt not be prepared to take, particularly given that there’s a handful of clubs out there with the finances more than capable of covering such a seismic price-tag.

For Liverpool, we certainly shouldn’t rule out the possibility of our sporting director giving the thumbs-up to a potential move, provided that Bellingham’s wage demands aren’t astronomical.

As a potentially generational midfielder, the teenager will have more than earned a potential pay rise, though it has to fit within our general wage structure, should he desire a switch to Anfield.

We’ll be hoping not only that the player would be prepared to take a leap next summer but also that his demands suit what the club is prepared to offer, otherwise it will present a serious dilemma for our recruitment team in terms of how best to improve the middle of the park.

