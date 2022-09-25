‘Defensively, he’s Championship level’ – French football legend blasts Liverpool defender

Frank Leboeuf has branded Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defending as ‘championship level’.

The Frenchman’s comments on the fullback come courtesy of a tweet from @goal (in a report from Journal du Dimanche) following a mixed start to the season from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The former Chelsea star did pay tribute to the 23-year-old’s notable attacking talents, though it’s clear the Scouser’s start to the 2022/23 season has been less than inspiring.

Our No.66 is hardly alone in the Liverpool squad in terms of having his performances called into question and his defending has certainly been suspect for good portions of the campaign.

That being said, Leboeuf’s comments arguably fail to acknowledge the fact that the right-flank has been exposed a great deal more this year due to a lack of proper cover for the right-back’s bombing runs down the wing.

In general, it’s clear that Alexander-Arnold’s defensive qualities are far superior to Championship level players.

