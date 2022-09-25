Bundesliga prodigy would look brilliant next to LFC’s Thiago pundit suggests: ‘Would be worth the admission fee’

The prospect of a Liverpool midfield containing Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Jude Bellingham would be mouth-watering for most fans of the club.

Speaking about the reported Reds target, Frank McAvennie admitted he would be particularly intrigued to see the relationship the Bundesliga star and the Merseysiders’ Spanish playmaker would form in the middle of the park.

“He’s a wonderful talent but it shows how much they miss Thiago, great player, absolutely wonderful. He’s injury prone but when he plays he pulls the strings, my god,” the 62-year-old told Football Insider. “I’d love to see him and Jude Bellingham in the same team, that would be worth the admission fee, that’s for sure.”

As a midfielder capable of playing in the No.6 and No.9 positions with a great deal of tactical nuance to his game, it’s certainly fair to suggest that the teenager would very much suit Jurgen Klopp’s setup.

One might imagine that the German tactician would have more faith in the No.22 providing adequate cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold when the fullback ranges out of the defence – as he has done so in the Bundesliga.

It’s a trait that Harvey Elliott has struggled to show in the famous red shirt this term with Jordan Henderson’s presence missed in that regard in the right of central midfield.

That’s not to say that the Fulham Academy graduate has been poor since the start of the 2022/23 campaign – far from it.

Though we would be bringing in a special calibre of player in Bellingham were Julian Ward and his recruitment team able to beat out competition from Europe’s elite next summer.

