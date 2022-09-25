Liverpool could take revenge on Real Madrid after Reds given huge Joao Gomes transfer boost – report

Flamengo have reportedly set an asking price of £53.5m for reported Liverpool target Joao Gomes, a figure that matches the Brazilian’s release clause.

This update comes courtesy of Vene Casagrande (via the Liverpool Echo) with it being claimed that Real Madrid were allegedly willing to fork out £35.5m for the midfielder – a reality that could hand Jurgen Klopp’s men an advantage in the race for his signature and take revenge for the former’s successful swoop for ex-Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

That being said, it may similarly represent a potentially insurmountable obstacle for Julian Ward should we also value the 21 considerably cheaper.

The midfield department still feels like an area in sore need of investment at the earliest opportunity.

The January window does represent a genuine opportunity for the Reds to address that need and our recruitment team may yet be persuaded into moving early for Gomes if its feared Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit will evolve their interest down the line.

A fee in the ballpark of £50m feels rather steep, particularly given that the most expensive midfield signing from the Brazilian top-flight in Lucas Paqueta left for around £31m (according to ESPN) back in 2019.

As transfer fees continue to rise, of course, it may simply be a sign of the changing times, and a hurdle Liverpool must cross to avoid losing out on another top talent to their European rivals.

