McAvennie thinks ‘wonderful’ Liverpool star isn’t Premier League-ready despite playing every game for Klopp this term

Frank McAvennie has boldly suggested that Harvey Elliott isn’t ready for the English top-flight six games into the latest league campaign.

The young Englishman has been forced into the limelight once again in 2022/23 with injuries to key men allowing the midfielder to benefit from Premier League minutes.

“They’re bringing players in all the time. Elliott, what a player, but he’s not ready for the Premier League yet,” the former Celtic star told Football Insider.

“He’s ready for a game here and there but he’s playing all the time and it’s showing.

“He’s a wonderful talent but it shows how much they miss Thiago, great player, absolutely wonderful. He’s injury prone but when he plays he pulls the strings, my god.”

It feels a harsh assessment of our teenage prodigy given that he’s arguably been one of our better options in the middle of the park.

Starting the season in a similar fashion to the last prior to incurring a serious injury at Elland Road, the youngster has often been the sole shining light for Jurgen Klopp’s men when his teammates’ performances have been found to be lacking.

That being said, it’s fair to note that we have lacked the tactical astuteness of Jordan Henderson at times, with the right-flank – where our skipper would generally cover when Trent Alexander-Arnold goes on his world-renowned bombing runs – often left exposed by Elliott’s positioning.

It’s hard to judge the former Fulham starlet given how dysfunctional the first-XI has looked far too often this term, though we can accept work remains to be done to help him fully meet Klopp’s demands.

