Next Neymar Liverpool reportedly scouting admits he could move to Premier League

Liverpool will have been buoyed by news that Mykhaylo Mudryk would entertain the possibility of a move to the English top-flight, if such an opportunity arose.

The Reds have been linked with the left-winger (described by some as the Ukrainian Neymar) of late who has enjoyed a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign with a return of five goal contributions in as many games across all competitions (four of which coming in the Champions League).

“Yes, yes, it is possible,” the Ukrainian told the Times (the Echo). “The Premier League is the best league in the world and everyone wants to play in this league.”

Jurgen Klopp is already blessed with a superb option on the left flank in the form of exciting Colombian international Luis Diaz.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Liverpool open contract talks with midfielder who had been tipped for potential exit – Football Insider

Nevertheless, we shouldn’t be quick to rule out the possibility of the club adding further depth to its ranks after the departures of Divock Origi, Taki Minamino and Sadio Mane in the summer window.

Certainly, as things stand, the wing spots do possess the least depth of the available positions in our front-three.

With only a four-year gap between Mudryk and our No.23, it may not fall perfectly into the plans our recruitment team have for the future of the forward line, particularly as Diaz is likely to hit his best years for the club by the time the former turns 25.

Still, a high talent ceiling could prove to be the most convincing factor whilst we reportedly keep an eye on the 21-year-old’s progress in Ukraine.

EOTK INSIDER: Liverpool look in a strong position to make January midfield signing, Bellingham update… and more