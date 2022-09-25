(Video) Florent Sinama Pongolle mimics Jurgen Klopp’s fist-pump celebrations in front of The Kop as Liverpool defeat Manchester United

Liverpool defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the second Legends of North clash at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Having already defeated the Red Devils 3-1 at Old Trafford back in May, the Merseysiders showed their class once again in a fixture that always means so much no matter the occasion.

Money raised from the fixture was donated to the LFC Foundation and a number of community programmes linked to the club.

Mark Gonzales and Florent Sinama Pongolle ensured the Reds cancelled out Dimitar Berbatov’s opener for the visitors to ensure Liverpool came from behind to earn a 5-2 aggregate victory over Andy Ritchie’s side.

After scoring the winner yesterday, Pongolle was keen to showcase his best attempt of Jurgen Klopp’s typical fist pump celebration in front of the adoring Reds fans following his goal.

The 37-year-old Frenchman got the crowd going with his superb celebration that will have certainly put a smile on the face of our German boss.

It was great to see the likes of Xabi Alonso, Martin Skrtel and Robbie Keane put on the famous Red shirt once again and raise money for a number of great causes.

It was also pleasing to defeat United once again.

Check Pongolle’s quality celebration below via @TheRedmenTV on Twitter:

🤜 Florent Sinama Pongolle with his best Jurgen Klopp in front of The Kop! pic.twitter.com/UCNzqKSIaI — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) September 24, 2022

