‘A lot of interest around him’ – Romano provides update on situation of 27-year-old Liverpool midfielder

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is ‘a lot of interest’ being shown in Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

The Guinea international is yet to feature for the Reds this term after initially missing the start of the campaign through illness and then sustaining an injury that he’s still yet to recover from.

There were reports circulating recently suggesting that the former RB Leipzig man is unhappy with his role at Anfield and with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season, it’s looking unlikely that he’ll extend his stay on Merseyside despite Jurgen Klopp apparently wanting to retain his services.

“There are ongoing contacts between Naby Keita’s camp and Liverpool to decide about the future. There’s been a lot of interest around him for a long time but no official bids,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Talks with Liverpool will continue, Keita wants to understand how important he’ll be for Klopp in the future before making his final decision.”

The No. 8 may feel that he hasn’t quite received as much game time as he would’ve liked at Liverpool, but when you consider that his injury record is far from ideal, it’s hard to have much sympathy for the 27-year-old.

During his time in the Bundesliga, Keita was viewed as one of the next big things but since his switch to Liverpool in 2018, it’s fair to say that he simply hasn’t performed to the level that is required.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Reds fans have seen glimpses of his ability to beat a man and thread balls through the eye of a needle, but his availability simply isn’t good enough and Klopp may therefore have to accept that it’s time to cash in.

READ MORE: Glen Johnson makes ‘impossible’ claim regarding Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as he urges Reds to complete ‘tough’ midfield signing

We could still receive a somewhat sizeable fee for the midfielder if we’re to sell in January and that money could then go towards reinforcements in the middle of the park.

It is of course believed that the signing of Jude Bellingham will be the club’s main priority at the end of season but with his price tag expected to be somewhere in the region of £130m, offloading players for decent transfer fees will certainly help.

It would be a huge blow to lose Keita on a free transfer at the end of the season – especially when you consider that we splashed £54m on him just four years ago.

The midfielder’s situation is certainly one to keep an eye on.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?