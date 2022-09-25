(Video) Van Dijk jumps highest to power winning goal past Belgium in 73rd minute

Virgil van Dijk registered his sixth goal for the Dutch national side in a UEFA Nations League clash with Belgium.

The Liverpool centre-half rose highest for Cody Gapko’s corner to steer the Netherlands ahead in the second-half of action.

The former Southampton star has struggled for form at times this term with Jurgen Klopp’s men though his recent performances at club level have heralded a return to his flying best and hopefully we’ll see the No.4 chip in with a few goals for the Reds after the international break.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Polsat Sport:

Netherlands 1-0 Belgium Goal Virgil van Dijk. pic.twitter.com/OBVxsv3LBV — Fast GøaIs. (@iF29s) September 25, 2022