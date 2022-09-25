(Video) Van Dijk jumps highest to power winning goal past Belgium in 73rd minute

(Video) Van Dijk jumps highest to power winning goal past Belgium in 73rd minute

Virgil van Dijk registered his sixth goal for the Dutch national side in a UEFA Nations League clash with Belgium.

The Liverpool centre-half rose highest for Cody Gapko’s corner to steer the Netherlands ahead in the second-half of action.

The former Southampton star has struggled for form at times this term with Jurgen Klopp’s men though his recent performances at club level have heralded a return to his flying best and hopefully we’ll see the No.4 chip in with a few goals for the Reds after the international break.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Polsat Sport:

