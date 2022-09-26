23-year-old named as a ‘possible’ transfer target for Barcelona as they look to spend their ‘high budget’ on Liverpool star – report

There aren’t many players that Liverpool, or football fans in general, can be more sure of long-standing loyalty from than a homegrown talent but that doesn’t stop transfer rumours.

As reported by Gerard Romero for Carpetas Blaugranas (via Barça Universal): ‘Signing a right-back like Trent-Alexander Arnold is possible for Barça. Barcelona will have a high budget to reinforce the right-back position’.

Whatever the possibility really is, it’s very hard to see Trent Alexander-Arnold ever wanting to leave Anfield and his future always seems to be destined to be spent at home.

READ MORE: (Video) Roy Keane given an expectedly hostile Anfield welcome in Legends game

There’s no doubt that our No.66 is mercurial talent but the amount of time he’s overlooked bg Gareth Southgate, must be affecting his confidence.

The good thing for us is though, Jurgen Klopp has shown nothing but loyalty and faith towards the Scouser in our team.

The 23-year-old will want to spend the rest of his career in a red shirt and go on to captain the Reds, lifting as much silverware as possible on the way.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Although it’s not a surprise to hear that teams like Barcelona are interested in him, it all just seems very unlikely that he would ever leave his boyhood club.

No matter the size of the Spaniards’ war chest, we can all assume that it won’t be enough to prize our local lad from his first love.

You can view the reported interest of Barcelona in Alexander-Arnold via @BarcaUniversal on Twitter:

Signing a right-back like Trent-Alexander Arnold is possible for Barça. Barcelona will have a high budget to reinforce the right-back position. — @gerardromero via @carpetasFCB pic.twitter.com/00DphX4u2X — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 25, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?