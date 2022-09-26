Alexander-Arnold’s baffling England squad omission confirmed as Southgate snubs the Scouser again

Trent Alexander-Arnold may well go down as one of, if not the, greatest right-backs we have seen but his talents are so often ignored by Gareth Southgate.

As reported by The Athletic: ‘Gareth Southgate has left Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fikayo Tomori, James Ward-Prowse and Jarrod Bowen out of his matchday squad to face Germany at Wembley tonight’.

After being an unused substitute against Italy, our No.66 has now been left out of the squad completely for the second and final match of this international break.

It raises the question of why the Scouser in our team was even selected in the squad, when there is clearly such little faith in his talents and trust that he can feature for this England team.

There are undoubtedly a rich pool of right-back options but seeing as the boyhood Red is the only one to have won every major honour in his career and that he’s only 23-years-old, he should be handed more chances.

It will remain to be seen if our academy graduate is selected for the Qatar World Cup squad but it doesn’t seem like he will playing much football this winter, either way.

Jurgen Klopp will see the benefits of having one of our most valued and consistently selected players handed a break in the past week but the player will be disappointed.

Let’s hope it doesn’t knock his confidence and that we see a newly revitalised right-back return after the international break, with a point to prove for club and country.

