(Image) BBC poll fans over club Bellingham should join – Liverpool supporters may be surprised by results

Liverpool are currently dominating the standings in a poll conducted by BBC Sport asking fans which club Jude Bellingham should join next summer.

It’s unsurprising to a certain extent given that the Reds have been so heavily linked with the Borussia Dortmund prodigy for quite some time now.

Still, it’s hard to imagine many fans beyond the borders of Merseyside agreeing with the notion of the England international’s suitability for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Though it’s not an indication of how a transfer battle between Europe’s top clubs for Bellingham’s signature is likely to pan out, we’d love nothing more than to see Julian Ward come out on top next year.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of BBC Sport:

So @BBCSport polled fans on who Jude Bellingham should join next summer 👀#LFC pic.twitter.com/UmJuIsYvEZ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 26, 2022