Bellingham to refuse Dortmund contract after request from interested club amid Liverpool links – report

Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to reject a new contract with Borussia Dortmund at the request of Real Madrid.

This comes courtesy of Marca (via the Express) with Liverpool having been heavily linked with the midfielder in recent years.

A decision to opt for the Champions League holders out of the Englishman’s many potential suitors would represent a significant dent in the Reds’ transfer plans.

It’s important that fans take the report from the Spanish outlet with a pinch of salt at this stage of the season.

Whilst Carlo Ancelotti’s side will certainly be an attractive option for Bellingham come the summer window, we shouldn’t be quick to rule out the prospect of Liverpool’s project under Jurgen Klopp proving the more enticing of the two.

With potentially as many as three midfielders’ contracts expiring next summer and the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara on the wrong side of 30, there’s arguably a clearer path to the first-XI for the former Birmingham City prospect than in the Spanish capital.

