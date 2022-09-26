Brighton midfielder a doubt for Anfield clash after being ‘hospitalised for four days’

It’s not long now until the real football returns and we can see Liverpool in action once again, as we are set to welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Anfield – in the Premier League.

Roberto De Zerbi looks set to be travelling to Merseyside for his maiden game in charge of the club, without the services of Enock Mwepu though.

As reported by Sussex World: ‘Enock Mwepu has returned to England for medical tests are falling unwell whilst on international duty with Zambia.

‘Wesley Ngongo, Zambia’s team doctor, said the midfielder has been was unable to train with the team after arriving in West Africa, where he was hospitalised for four days.

‘The Chipolopolo were beaten 1-0 by Mali on Friday in Bamako, with captain Mwepu unable to play, as well as Leicester City striker Patson Daka, who has also fallen ill’.

It seems fair to assume that after four days in hospital, the 24-year-old won’t be able to feature against the Reds but we will have to wait for further confirmation of this from his club.

With six appearances in the league already this campaign, the Zambian midfielder has already attracted the attention of rival clubs – as a possible future recruit.

Much has been made of the excellent scouting system of the Seagulls, who have also unearthed the reported transfer target for Jurgen Klopp – in Moises Caicedo.

We will have to see if the side from the Sussex seaside will be buoyed by the presence of a new manager, or feeling the hangover of the crushing loss of Graham Potter but the absence of one of their better players on top of this – will certainly help our pursuit of all three points.

