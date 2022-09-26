England truth exposes ridiculous nature of Trent Alexander-Arnold criticism after Germany clash omission

The notion that Trent Alexander-Arnold would in any way harm England defensively may invite scoffs from much of Liverpool’s fanbase.

One might be inclined to argue Reds fans would be correct in feeling as such given the recent struggles of Gareth Southgate’s men.

The national side has conceded seven goals in their last five games – in the same amount of time, the Three Lions have only manage to keep one clean sheet, coming in a goalless draw with Italy back in June, as may be observed on BBC Sport.

It has to be said that our No.66 has been found wanting in key moments this season, though it’s difficult to see how exactly the Scouser would make Southgate’s backline any worse.

Further to the point, it begs the question as to why the former Middlesbrough boss wasn’t utilising one of (if not the) the globe’s top fullbacks in recent years when playing to a phenomenally high standard.

It’s sad to say – beneficial as it is for Jurgen Klopp’s men – but it seems Alexander-Arnold won’t get his chance to shine on the international stage until a new England boss is selected.

