(Photo) ‘Great news Reds’ – Enrique spots huge Liverpool injury boost five days ahead of Brighton clash

Jose Enrique spotted Jude Bellingham making way for Liverpool star Jordan Henderson in what is a huge boost for the Reds ahead of the return of domestic action, with the ex-fullback sharing the update on Twitter.

The Merseysiders’ skipper joined the fray in a six-goal thriller for Gareth Southgate’s men with the former Sunderland man the latest midfielder set to depart the injury room at the AXA centre.

With only Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones remaining sidelined, our struggles in the middle of the park would appear to be finally abating.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @Jesanchez3:

Great news reds hendo is back. Maybe this week to play a little bit because still need to get his fitness back but for the game after I believe he will be ready to go. pic.twitter.com/vvp25fEcFk — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) September 26, 2022