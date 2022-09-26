(Photo) ‘Great news Reds’ – Enrique spots huge Liverpool injury boost five days ahead of Brighton clash

Jose Enrique spotted Jude Bellingham making way for Liverpool star Jordan Henderson in what is a huge boost for the Reds ahead of the return of domestic action, with the ex-fullback sharing the update on Twitter.

The Merseysiders’ skipper joined the fray in a six-goal thriller for Gareth Southgate’s men with the former Sunderland man the latest midfielder set to depart the injury room at the AXA centre.

With only Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones remaining sidelined, our struggles in the middle of the park would appear to be finally abating.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @Jesanchez3:

