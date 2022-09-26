Journalist blown away by ‘outstanding’ Liverpool target who ‘played like his life depended on it’ in six-goal international thriller

Dominic King was effusive in his praise for rising star and reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham who shone in a 3-3 draw between England and Germany in the Nations League.

The Daily Mail journalist tweeted his thoughts on the ‘outstanding prospect’ after the Three Lions’ result kept them at the bottom of Group C on three points.

On what was a challenging night for England, let us simply say that Jude Bellingham once again showed why he is such an outstanding prospect. Played like his life depended on it. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) September 26, 2022

The exciting midfielder is thought to be a superb potential addition to the Merseysiders midfield, possessing an ideal blend of attacking and defensive qualities that would help him safeguard the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp’s men for the next decade or so.

Having already impressed in the draw with Germany, there will be very real fears of a £131.6m asking price going through the roof ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Expected to play a big role in the competition, Borussia Dortmund would be well within their rights to charge a fortune for their star prodigy should he maintain his impressive form for club and country.

There are, no doubt, alternative options that Julian Ward and his recruitment team will have in mind – Enzo Fernandez being one among them – though there’s no question that Bellingham will be a highly-coveted prize for the next summer window.

