Klopp, Salah and Elliott nominated for awards after last year’s double-winning campaign

Liverpool had a tremendous season last year and, although it didn’t end with all four trophies that we were striving for, the efforts of the club have seen Jurgen Klopp, Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott nominated for awards.

As reported by the club’s website: ‘Jürgen Klopp and Matt Beard have been nominated for Manager of the Season in the 2022 Northwest Football Awards.

‘These nominations add to those previously announced for Mohamed Salah (Premier League Player of the Season), Leanne Kiernan (Women’s Player of the Season and Women’s Rising Star of the Season) and Harvey Elliott (Rising Star of the Season)’.

READ MORE: (Video) View from the stands as van Dijk gives Holland Nations League victory

It’s great that the efforts of both the men’s and women’s team have been recognised, in what was a silverware-laiden campaign across the club as a whole.

Our boss is competing against Dave Challinor (Stockport County), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Leam Richardson (Wigan Athletic) for the managerial award, with everyone of a red persuasion hoping that he can be rewarded with the accolade.

Had we managed to secure Premier League and Champions League glory in the last campaign, it’s safe to assume that the German would have been guaranteed every individual honour available to him.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

As it is though, it’s likely to be a tough competition with the boss from the Etihad Stadium and so we will have to see who comes out on top on the night – in early November.

Although this award isn’t based on fan votes, others on the night are and you can vote for our players to win – here.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?