Liverpool handed Salah boost from Egyptian FA ahead of final international fixture

Although the decision for Trent Alexander-Arnold to miss the final international fixture of this break was far from a mutual decision, he won’t be the only Red absence as Mo Salah has now been granted the opportunity to sit out.

As reported by the Egyptian FA (translated): ‘The technical staff of the Egyptian national football team, led by Roy Vitoria, preferred to rest the duo Mohamed Salah and Mustafa Mohamed in the Liberia friendly match scheduled for September 27, after the participation of Salah and Mustafa in the last friendly in Niger’.

It seems as though our No.11 will now be permitted the opportunity to return back home, so that he can be fully rested for the restart of domestic football.

READ MORE: Alexander-Arnold’s baffling England squad omission confirmed as Southgate snubs the Scouser again

With no place in the World Cup for the AFCON runners-up, they are clearly happy to allow one of their biggest stars to prioritise his club football.

The 30-year-old will always want to represent his nation, where he is held as a national hero, but this seems to be a premeditated decision to allow him the chance to have a bigger break.

The Egyptian King played so much football last year, giving him having a small break now and a larger one whilst the World Cup is being played in Qatar – should mean that we see the benefits of this after Christmas.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

For now, we can be safe in the knowledge that our ace marksman will be injury free and more rested – for our next game against Brighton at Anfield.

You can view the confirmation of Salah’s Egypt omission via @EFA on Twitter:

🔴 | إراحة صلاح ومصطفى وفتوح واستبعادهم من ودية ليبيريا 🇪🇬 فضل الجهاز الفني لمنتخب مصر الأول لكرة القدم بقيادة روي فيتوريا إراحة الثنائي محمد صلاح ومصطفى محمد في مباراة ليبيريا الودية المقرر لها ٢٧ سبتمبر الجاري بعد مشاركة الثنائي صلاح ومصطفى في ودية النيجر الماضية.#شجع_مصر pic.twitter.com/XdXxRDRQ5r — EFA.eg (@EFA) September 25, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?