Liverpool have possible bargaining chip for Bellingham deal as Dortmund want Reds star – Bild

Liverpool may have been handed an advantage in the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature after Borussia Dortmund emerged as an interested party for Naby Keita.

This comes courtesy of a report from German outlet Bild (via TEAMtalk) with the Bundesliga side keen to snap up the Guinean on a free transfer with his contract set to expire in 2023.

It leaves Julian Ward and Co. with a limited window within which to operate and make the most of the alleged interest in the No.8 before his exit from Anfield is all but guaranteed.

That is, of course, if we fail to extend the 27-year-old’s current terms beyond the next summer window.

As far as we’ve been led to believe, the Merseysiders remain keenly interested in the prospect of holding on to the former RB Leipzig midfielder.

From our perspective, we’d prefer to keep hold of Keita for the foreseeable future, though if an agreement can’t be struck, we’d prefer to see his move away from the club help land a top target for 2023.

