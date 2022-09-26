(Video) ‘Have to be honest’ – Danny Mills’ bizarre reason for Trent’s England omission will have fans scratching their heads

Of all the reasons that fans have heard for not handing Trent Alexander-Arnold more minutes at an international level, a lack of versatility of position has to be one of the most bizarre yet.

We would certainly agree with Danny Mills that the Liverpool fullback is currently out of form, though the notion the Scouser being unable to file out in the heart of the backline or on the opposite flank should stand against him is rather bizarre.

We’ve seen a prior attempt from Gareth Southgate to play the No.66 out of position following immense pressure from commentators – a move that hardly got the best out of the right-back.

We don’t know why it’s so hard for some to accept that Trent’s general brilliance in his favoured position shouldn’t be considered a weakness.

Even if he were capable of playing across the backline, why would you want to lose out on his unique skillset from the right flank? It just doesn’t make the slightest bit of sense.

