Southgate embarrassingly deflects Alexander-Arnold question onto other right-backs as his Trent agenda remains clear

Despite being a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool sides and winning a plethora of trophies along the way, Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot seem to find a place in the England team.

As reported by Henry Winter: ‘When asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold, Southgate praised him – “fantastic range of passing” – and immediately mentioned others. “Trippier and James are also exceptional with the ball, in different ways.” Sadly, Southgate clearly does not believe in Alexander-Arnold’.

It’s becoming increasingly obvious that there’s no place for the Scouser in our team, with his nation and it must be hard to take.

Deflecting questions about our No.66 back to the likes of fellow right-backs Kieran Trippier and Reece James, shows that the former Middlesbrough boss has no faith in our defender.

Although it’s not been the best start to a season for the 23-year-old, not being ever really given a chance on the international stage seems nothing short of a prejudiced decision.

No matter how well he plays for the Reds and the level of competition he consistently plays and thrives in, the boyhood Red just isn’t given a chance with England.

It’s a real shame on a personal level but there will also be many of our fans that are happy to see the boyhood Red being given some time off playing.

One further positive is that the player is so young and there’s still plenty of time to impress the next manager, whenever that appointment may be.

You can view the comments from Southgate on Alexander-Arnold via @henrywinter on Twitter:

