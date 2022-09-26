(Video) Liverpool loanee keps impressive clean sheet against Shakhtar Donetsk following string of solid saves

Liverpool loaned out a host of young players this summer and one of them had a great weekend starring in goal for his new club.

Jakub Ojrzynski kept a clean sheet for Radomiak Radom in a 2-0 friendly win against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 19-year-old made his second appearance of the season for the Polish club and kept a second clean sheet whilst doing so.

It seems as though the teen is enjoying a return to his native country and will be hoping that his performance against the team who recently defeated RB Leipzig and drew with Celtic in the Champions League, will be enough to see him keep a place in the side.

You can watch the highlights from the game and Jakub Ojrzynski’s performance via RadomiakTV on YouTube:

